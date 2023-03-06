(3:40 p.m. EDT) -- The arrival of Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas is still many fortnights away, but video game enthusiasts can now experience the ship on Fortnite.

Royal Caribbean has partnered with the massively popular online video game to bring Royal Caribbean: Hide 'N' Sea, where players can players can explore and collect coins in Thrill Island and The Hideaway, two of the ship's new neighborhoods.

Within these neighborhoods, players can virtually access attractions like Category 6, billed as the largest waterpark at sea, and Crown's Edge, a skywalk and ropes course that will be suspended 154 feet above the ocean. Other accessible areas include The Hideaway Pool, which will be the first suspended infinity pool at sea; Lost Dunes mini golf course and the surf simulator Flowrider.

This playable version of Icon of the Seas is available on Fortnite across platforms, including smartphones, tablets, video game consoles and desktop computers. To access the content, gamers can download the game and create a free account, and then enter the code 2569-9622-8657 on the Discover screen.