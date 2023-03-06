  • Newsletter
Royal Caribbean: Hide 'n' Sea brings Icon of the Seas to Fortnite. (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
You Can Now Explore Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas in Online Video Game Fortnite

March 06, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(3:40 p.m. EDT) -- The arrival of Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas is still many fortnights away, but video game enthusiasts can now experience the ship on Fortnite.

Royal Caribbean has partnered with the massively popular online video game to bring Royal Caribbean: Hide 'N' Sea, where players can players can explore and collect coins in Thrill Island and The Hideaway, two of the ship's new neighborhoods.

Within these neighborhoods, players can virtually access attractions like Category 6, billed as the largest waterpark at sea, and Crown's Edge, a skywalk and ropes course that will be suspended 154 feet above the ocean. Other accessible areas include The Hideaway Pool, which will be the first suspended infinity pool at sea; Lost Dunes mini golf course and the surf simulator Flowrider.

This playable version of Icon of the Seas is available on Fortnite across platforms, including smartphones, tablets, video game consoles and desktop computers. To access the content, gamers can download the game and create a free account, and then enter the code 2569-9622-8657 on the Discover screen.

The real Icon of the Seas is scheduled to be delivered in December 2023, with the first sailing slated for January 2024. A second, yet unnamed Icon-class ship is currently under construction and is scheduled to join the fleet in 2025, while a third ship in the class will make its debut in 2026.

