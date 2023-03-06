We made the 19.5-hour journey from wintery North America to sunny Doha, Qatar, to join MSC World Europa on its inaugural Middle East itineraries for a look at what makes MSC's latest-and-greatest ship tick -- and a preview of what North American cruisers can expect when sister ship MSC World America makes its debut in 2024.

The ship appears like an oasis in the middle of the desert -- a mirage shrouded in early-morning fog rising off the water. The fog is the precursor to a hot afternoon in the Middle East sun, while the oasis comes in the form of MSC Cruises' brand-new ship MSC World Europa -- the line's biggest, most ambitious yet.

Another high point has been the service onboard, which has been friendly, efficient and professional. The crew are clearly proud to be working on MSC's latest-and-greatest, with many crewmembers having joined at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, while construction was still going on. It's also a welcome change from our recent MSC Meraviglia voyage, which had a slew of issues related to understaffing.

That's not to say it can't get crowded aboard MSC World Europa -- it can, and does, particularly around the usual suspects, like the champagne bar and the ship's dual buffets on Decks 18 and 19 aft. But there always seems to be a quiet spot to get away from it all -- or to get into the heart of the action, depending on your preference.

In fact, there's so much deck space and public rooms to move around that we've been pleasantly surprised by the entire experience. Evening performances in all lounges require reservations (which can be made through your interactive stateroom TV or the app), which ensures people are spread out each evening throughout three distinctive venues. It also prevents overcrowding -- once a show is sold out, reservations become impossible.

Despite being an absolutely massive vessel capable of carrying 6,762 passengers, MSC World Europa disperses people well. During our first four days onboard, we found the bottlenecking present aboard the early Seaside-class ships is gone, and MSC World Europa's three-story central promenade is a great improvement over the two-story space found aboard the Meraviglia-class ships.

With its uniquely tapered bow and swooping architectural accents on its upper decks, MSC World Europa cuts a sleek profile. As we departed Doha , people came down to a quay near the cruise terminal to watch the massive ship -- the newest and largest in the Middle East -- depart. It's a scenario that repeats itself over successive days and ports. Locals here, it seems, can't wait to get a glimpse of the future of cruising.

MSC Cruises named MSC World Europa in November 2022 after functioning as a floating hotel in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, MSC World Europa is MSC's newest and largest cruise ship to-date. Powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) technology, it is the first in what will eventually be a class of four nearly-identical cruise ships -- including MSC World America , which makes its debut in the United States in 2024.

MSC World Europa Introduces a Host of Cool New Spaces Cruisers Will Love

The exquisite Raj Polo Tea House on Deck 8 midship aboard MSC World Europa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Once cruise lines have been around for a while, they start to have signature spaces that are present on every ship. And to be sure, MSC World Europa has those spaces, but what is pleasantly surprising is the sheer number of new experiences MSC Cruises has introduced on MSC World Europa.

A standout win this voyage has been the Raj Polo Tea House on Deck 8. This quiet, cozy bar decorated in a colonial style offers both indoor and outdoor seating, along with a fabulous selection of teas, two of which -- an English Breakfast and Afternoon tea sourced from Sri Lanka -- are produced exclusively for MSC World Europa. They're just two of the 27 different varieties of tea on offer, so sink into one of the plush chairs in the afternoon with a book or come back in the evening for some tea-infused cocktails set to the soundtrack of an accompanying pianist for an experience so subdued and classy you'll think you've been transported back to the days of the Orient Steam Navigation Company.

The clubby Masters of the Sea pub on Deck 7 aboard MSC World Europa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Then there's Masters of the Sea, a thoroughly English pub on Deck 7 that wouldn't be out of place on a Cunard liner. Three brews are produced right onboard the ship in tanks that stand two stories tall as part of the Oceanic Craft Brewery: a Pils, a Bitter and a Wheat beer. Nine beers are on tap, and 33 types can be ordered by the bottle -- including seven from Italian craft brewer Baladin that will make you think twice about ever ordering a Peroni. We hope its beer selection will make its way Stateside to replace the ubiquitous "all-Heineken, all the time" mentality that was pervasive on a recent MSC Meraviglia trip.

The Gin Project aboard MSC World Europa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Right above the pub, connected by a spiral staircase reminiscent of that found in the libraries aboard Cunard's Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth is The Gin Project, a gin-themed cocktail bar that is absolutely packed every evening. The live music from the pub below wafts up through the open atrium space, making this the place to be for those who love a classic G&T made-to-order.

The Coffee Emporium on Deck 8 is a brand-new coffee concept for MSC, though the always-popular Jean-Philippe Chocolate and Café can still be found down on Deck 6. The Coffee Emporium is situated on the new World Promenade and has indoor and outdoor seating and tons of caffeinated options. And, like the Raj Polo Tea House, cookies seems to be on offer here all the time.

La Pescaderia aboard MSC World Europa specializes in fresh seafood, and offers indoor and outdoor seating. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Other new MSC firsts include a juice bar; a molecular mixology bar called Elixir where bitters and ingredients are made right onboard; a dedicated cigar-and-scotch enclave where leather couches and swirling smoke are de rigueur; and two brand-new specialty restaurants: La Pescaderia, for fresh seafood selections; and the Chef's Garden Kitchen, an upscale venue featuring ingredients sourced from the ship's own onboard garden.

Elixir, a bar dedicated to hand-crafted cocktails, aboard MSC World Europa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)