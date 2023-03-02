  • Newsletter
Carnival Miracle Set to Become Fourth Carnival Ship to Sail From Galveston

March 02, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(3:30 EDT) -- Starting in October 2024, Carnival Cruises will increase its presence in Galveston by adding Carnival Miracle to its sailings from the Texan port.

The Spirit-class ship will become the fourth Carnival vessel to sail out of Galveston, joining Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and the new Carnival Jubilee, which is set to debut in December.

Additionally, Carnival Miracle will operate Carnival's longest itineraries from Galveston by embarking on a series of 19 cruises ranging from nine- to 12-night itineraries.

Currently, Carnival's longest voyages are offered on Carnival Dream, which sails six- and eight-day cruises, while Carnival Breeze operates four- and five-day sailings from the Texan port. The new Excel-class ship Carnival Jubilee will offer week-long Western Caribbean itineraries.

"Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "By sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea."

Carnival Miracle recently underwent a dry dock spell to add Carnival's red, white and blue livery to the ship's hull. The 2,200-passenger ship will reposition from San Francisco to Texas on Oct. 1, 2024.

Some of Carnival Miracle's itineraries from Galveston will include a 12-day Southern Caribbean sailing, visiting Grand Cayman, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Cozumel; a 10-day Panama Canal sailing with calls in Cozumel, Limon (Costa Rica), Colon (Panama) and Roatan; and an 11-day Caribbean sailing with stops in Montego Bay, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Grand Turk, Princess Cays and Nassau.

