(4:30 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has named Nicole Sherzinger as godmother to its new ship, Arvia.

The ex-Pussycat Doll and X-Factor judge will name the 5,200-passenger ship in a beachside ceremony in Barbados on March 16.

Sherzinger has also signed an entertainment partnership with the line which will see her create music and dance shows on both Arvia and sister ship, Iona.

She will join chart topper Olly Murs and DJs Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson at the event, which will be broadcast live.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “It is an extraordinary privilege for us to work with someone of Nicole’s talent and calibre. As a global superstar Nicole is well placed to create contemporary and breath-taking late night shows which will be performed in SkyDome on our two newest ships Iona and Arvia.