(4:30 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has named Nicole Sherzinger as godmother to its new ship, Arvia.
The ex-Pussycat Doll and X-Factor judge will name the 5,200-passenger ship in a beachside ceremony in Barbados on March 16.
Sherzinger has also signed an entertainment partnership with the line which will see her create music and dance shows on both Arvia and sister ship, Iona.
She will join chart topper Olly Murs and DJs Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson at the event, which will be broadcast live.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “It is an extraordinary privilege for us to work with someone of Nicole’s talent and calibre. As a global superstar Nicole is well placed to create contemporary and breath-taking late night shows which will be performed in SkyDome on our two newest ships Iona and Arvia.
He added: "We could not be more thrilled that she has agreed to be Arvia's godmother and will be with us on March 16 when Arvia is officially named in the Caribbean."
Nicole Scherzinger said: "This is an extraordinary and special opportunity for me to create a visual and musical feast for people to immerse themselves in, with the sea as their backdrop, giving them something to truly remember. I want to create an experience to remember for the audiences of Iona and Arvia and I am delighted to become part of the P&O Cruises family."
She added: "I have always felt as though I am honorary Brit and to be asked to name Arvia in Barbados really is the icing on the cake and I cannot wait to perform my godmother duties in the most beautiful of Caribbean locations."
More details of the shows to be created by Nicole Scherzinger on Arvia and Iona will be revealed later this year.
In terms of the event on March 16, Both Trevor and Sara will and will host late night DJ sets on board.
Trevor will introduce the bottle smash moment, Olly Murs will perform on the island's Heywood Beach and Nicole will perform the show finale.
Arvia launched in late December in Southampton, before heading to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.
We got a first look at the 5,200-passenger ship last month ahead of its maiden Caribbean season.