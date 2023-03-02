  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Reveals Gary Barlow as New Cruise Ambassador and Musical Director
P&O Cruises Reveals Gary Barlow as New Cruise Ambassador and Musical Director
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
P&O Cruises to Sell Oceana, Ship to Leave Fleet This Month
P&O Cruises to Sell Oceana, Ship to Leave Fleet This Month
Celestyal Cruises Buys Costa Cruises Ship
Celestyal Cruises Buys Costa Cruises Ship
Cruising the Newest Ship Afloat: Live From Celebrity Apex
Cruising the Newest Ship Afloat: Live From Celebrity Apex
Live From Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas: Why You'll Never Be Bored on This Cruise Ship
Live From Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas: Why You'll Never Be Bored on This Cruise Ship
"Cruising With…" Set to Return Next Year -- But Without Jane McDonald
"Cruising With…" Set to Return Next Year -- But Without Jane McDonald
Royal Caribbean Unveils New Entertainment Line Up on World's Biggest Ship, Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Unveils New Entertainment Line Up on World's Biggest Ship, Wonder of the Seas
Celebrity Cruises Partners with Annie Leibovitz, Renowned Photographers in Project That Recognizes Diversity in Travel
Celebrity Cruises Partners with Annie Leibovitz, Renowned Photographers in Project That Recognizes Diversity in Travel
Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises new ship Arvia
Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises new ship Arvia

P&O Cruises Reveals Nicole Sherzinger as Godmother of New Ship Arvia

Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises new ship Arvia
Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises new ship Arvia

March 02, 2023

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(4:30 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has named Nicole Sherzinger as godmother to its new ship, Arvia.

The ex-Pussycat Doll and X-Factor judge will name the 5,200-passenger ship in a beachside ceremony in Barbados on March 16.

Sherzinger has also signed an entertainment partnership with the line which will see her create music and dance shows on both Arvia and sister ship, Iona.

She will join chart topper Olly Murs and DJs Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson at the event, which will be broadcast live.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “It is an extraordinary privilege for us to work with someone of Nicole’s talent and calibre. As a global superstar Nicole is well placed to create contemporary and breath-taking late night shows which will be performed in SkyDome on our two newest ships Iona and Arvia.

He added: "We could not be more thrilled that she has agreed to be Arvia's godmother and will be with us on March 16 when Arvia is officially named in the Caribbean."

Nicole Sherzinger Will Create Exclusive Shows On Arvia

Nicole Sherzinger godmother to P&O Cruises Arvia on a staircase
Nicole Sherzinger godmother to P&O Cruises Arvia on a staircase

Nicole Scherzinger said: "This is an extraordinary and special opportunity for me to create a visual and musical feast for people to immerse themselves in, with the sea as their backdrop, giving them something to truly remember. I want to create an experience to remember for the audiences of Iona and Arvia and I am delighted to become part of the P&O Cruises family."

She added: "I have always felt as though I am honorary Brit and to be asked to name Arvia in Barbados really is the icing on the cake and I cannot wait to perform my godmother duties in the most beautiful of Caribbean locations."

More details of the shows to be created by Nicole Scherzinger on Arvia and Iona will be revealed later this year.

Nicole Sherzinger Will Perform the Arvia Show Finale

Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises' Arvia
Nicole Sherzinger is named as godmother to P&O Cruises' Arvia

In terms of the event on March 16, Both Trevor and Sara will and will host late night DJ sets on board.

Trevor will introduce the bottle smash moment, Olly Murs will perform on the island's Heywood Beach and Nicole will perform the show finale.

Arvia launched in late December in Southampton, before heading to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.

We got a first look at the 5,200-passenger ship last month ahead of its maiden Caribbean season.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,900 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
3
$449 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean – Limited-time reduce fares & Free Drinks
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent