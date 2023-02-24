Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection's ship Evrima has now been sailing for almost six months since debuting in October 2022. Just before its 20th voyage -- a seven-night roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale -- Cruise Critic had the opportunity to visit the luxury yacht in Port Everglades.

Our visit consisted of only a few hours touring the ship, just enough time to get a feel for its design, layout and primary amenities. But it was not possible to test other important aspects of luxury cruising, such as the quality of service and the dining experiences.

What's it like onboard the 298-passenger yacht? Here are our thoughts -- and those of our members who have been sailing.