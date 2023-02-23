Celestyal Cruises Adds Former Ryndam Cruise Ship to Fleet

(10:10 a.m. EDT) -- Celestyal Cruises has announced a major expansion of its fleet, adding Holland America Line's former Ryndam to its fleet.

The ship, which also had a stint operating for P&O Cruises Australia, will be renamed Celestyal Journey after an extensive $21-million refit in Piraeus, Greece. Celestyal Cruises, which specializes in voyages in and around the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean, currently has a fleet of two ships: Celestyal Crystal and Celestyal Olympia.

"While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season, provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels," said Chris Theophilides, Celestyal Cruises' CEO.

"In addition to her expansive open decks, numerous bar and dining options as well as spacious public areas and staterooms, the Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages. We look forward to welcoming her to the Celestyal fleet!’"

The acquisition of the 1992-built former Ryndam is big news for Celestyal, as the ship is a decade younger than both of the line's existing vessels and boasts more balcony cabins and modern amenities.