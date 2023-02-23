(10 a.m. GMT) -- Chart-topper Olly Murs will lead the line up of performers at the beach-side naming ceremony of P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia in Barbados on March 16.
Murs will perform on the island's Heywood’s Beach as part of the celebrations, hosted by Sara Cox while Trevor Nelson will host the ceremony on the ship.
The line revealed the Barbados beach christening in December but has still not revealed who will be Arvia's godmother.
"For our guests watching Arvia’s naming ceremony from home and from Barbados this is a real treat," said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow.
"Olly, Sara and Trevor really do make a star-studded line up which showcases the contemporary entertainment for which P&O Cruises is known,"
Trevor Nelson will take centre stage in Arvia’s Skydome and will introduce the famous bottle smash moment.
Both Trevor and Sara will be sailing on Arvia’s March 11 departure and will host late night DJ sets on board.
Arvia launched in late December in Southampton, before heading to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.
We got a first look at the 5,200-passenger ship last month ahead of its maiden Caribbean season.