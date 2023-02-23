(10 a.m. GMT) -- Chart-topper Olly Murs will lead the line up of performers at the beach-side naming ceremony of P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia in Barbados on March 16.

Murs will perform on the island's Heywood’s Beach as part of the celebrations, hosted by Sara Cox while Trevor Nelson will host the ceremony on the ship.

The line revealed the Barbados beach christening in December but has still not revealed who will be Arvia's godmother.

"For our guests watching Arvia’s naming ceremony from home and from Barbados this is a real treat," said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow.