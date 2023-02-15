MSC Cruises Opens Sales for 2025 World Cruise

(3:30 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises' 2025 World Cruise, scheduled to take place onboard MSC Magnifica, is now officially open for bookings.

The 116-night itinerary features 50 destinations across 21 countries, and is set to depart on Jan. 4, 2025 from Civitavecchia. Passengers have the option to embark in the Roman port or to join the World Cruise in Genoa, Marseille or Barcelona on the 5, 6 and 7 of January, respectively.

From the Western Mediterranean, the voyage will sail 30,000 nautical miles in three months, visiting five continents along the way, before ending back in Barcelona on May 3.