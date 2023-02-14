  • Newsletter
Marella Voyager exterior. (Rendering: Marella Cruises)

Marella Cruises Reveals Details of Culinary Offerings on New Cruise Ship, Marella Voyager

Marella Cruises Reveals Details of Culinary Offerings on New Cruise Ship, Marella Voyager
Marella Voyager exterior. (Rendering: Marella Cruises)

February 14, 2023

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(145 p.m. GMT) -- Marella Cruises has revealed new ship Marella Voyager will showcase more than 150 unique dishes -- including 37 new vegetarian and vegan options.

Marella Cruises has revealed new ship Marella Voyager will showcase more than 150 unique dishes -- including 37 new vegetarian and vegan options. 

More than 250 hours of recipe development went into creating the unique menus featured across the 17 food venues on Marella Voyager, which debuts on May 31 in Palma, Spain.

In total, 25 per cent of the new menus will feature vegetarian dishes and 15 per cent will account for vegan options, including speciality vegan ice-cream and lemon tarts and a full vegan roasting joint derived from oats. 

The Gravy Boat on Marella Voyager

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said:

"With more than 150 bespoke dishes on offer, these newly developed menus feature concepts that will resonate with all.

"We’re bringing a twist to classic British food that we all know and love, while enticing passengers to branch out and sample something new."

Hackney acknowledged that existing customers will appreciate the return of old favourites such as Kora La, Sushi Bar, Nonna's Italian, Surf and Turf, Vista, Snack Shack and Latitude 53, but added:

"By ensuring we keep some Marella Cruises favourites as well as adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager, we will be providing more choice for our loyal customers and providing an exciting introduction to the brand for new customers."

Marella Voyager Debuts a Number of New-to-the-Line Restaurants

The Kitchens on Marella Voyager

The Silver Fork restaurant will offer a surprising twist on UK classics providing a sense of nostalgia, by elevating or de-constructing dishes to create a playful eating experience.

From start to finish, it took 12 weeks to develop the restaurant concept and produce a menu featuring 25 dishes.

All key British foods and flavours were considered, from Chip Shops, Beef Wellington, Tomato Soup, Crumble or beach side snacks such as Cockles and Vinegar.

The Banyan Leaf on Marella Voyager

Another highlight of Voyager’s food and beverage offering is The Kitchens, a new concept which features eight different eateries bringing to life British classics and showcasing Indian, South Asian, Greek and Arabic flavours. The Kitchens will also include a bespoke dessert area, which offers temptations that are as equally visually appealing as they are delicious.

Abuela's Mexican restaurant on Marella Voyager

Marella Voyager will also debut the line's first Mexican restaurant, Abuela's, featuring classic Mexican cuisine.

Marella Voyager will be based in Palma for the summer and Barbados for the winter, offering Caribbean cruises calling in at Tortola, St Maarten, St Kitts, Antigua, and Dominica.

How was this article?

