(6:30 a.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has announced it will call on Yorktown, VA., aboard two ships in 2024, marking the first time the line will have visited the port and Virginia's Historic Triangle which will also allow passengers to experience historic Williamsburg and Jamestown.

The new calls -- which will take place on three Island Princess sailings and two Emerald Princess cruises in 2024 -- will bring cruise passengers to the region for the first time aboard a large-scale cruise ship. Though Princess has confirmed it will visit Yorktown, it has not yet released specific sailing dates, itineraries or shore excursions for the region.

"Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

The new day-long calls on Yorktown are the latest additions to Princess Cruises' 2024 deployment, which includes visits to more than 330 destinations worldwide.