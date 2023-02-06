  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook: What Cruisers Need to Know
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook: What Cruisers Need to Know
Rolling Out the Deals: Why Now Might Be a Great Time to Book a Cruise
Rolling Out the Deals: Why Now Might Be a Great Time to Book a Cruise
Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
U.K. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Deals -- Extended
U.K. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Deals -- Extended
NCL Reveals More Dining, Design Details on New Cruise Ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva
NCL Reveals More Dining, Design Details on New Cruise Ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva
Are Cruise Lines Increasing Gratuities in 2023?
Are Cruise Lines Increasing Gratuities in 2023?
Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On New Utopia Of The Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On New Utopia Of The Seas Cruise Ship
A 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Cameo That Gets Cruise Fans Excited
A 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Cameo That Gets Cruise Fans Excited
Live from Grandeur of the Seas: The Beloved Lady G Cruise Ship Still Reigns
Live from Grandeur of the Seas: The Beloved Lady G Cruise Ship Still Reigns
Princess Cruises Expands All-Inclusive Package with New Onboard Fitness Classes
Xponential Fitness aboard Princess Cruises (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises Expands All-Inclusive Package with New Onboard Fitness Classes

Princess Cruises Expands All-Inclusive Package with New Onboard Fitness Classes
Xponential Fitness aboard Princess Cruises (Photo: Princess Cruises)

February 06, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:54 p.m. EDT) -- Starting Feb. 20, Princess Cruises' all-inclusive packages are getting an exciting new perk: onboard fitness classes.

The cruise line announced the introduction of new premium boutique fitness classes onboard its ships, which will be added to Princess Cruises' optional, all-inclusive packages that passengers can purchase separately to enhance their voyage.

Passengers who purchase the cruise line's Princess Plus and Princess Premier all-inclusive packages will be entitled to enjoy onboard workouts from Xponential Fitness, which includes boutique fitness brands Pure Barre, Yoga Six and StretchLab. Other brands, such as Club Pilates, CycleBar and STRIDE Fitness will be added before summer.

"To many people, continuing their daily exercise routine on vacation gives license to extra special vacation indulgence, and Princess presents world-class options on both the fitness and indulgence fronts," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises

Cruisers who purchase the Princess Plus package can enjoy two complimentary classes per voyage, while passengers who opt for. the Princess Premier package will be entitled to unlimited fitness classes during their cruise.

In addition to the fitness components, the Princess Plus package includes the Plus Beverage Package, a single-device wi-fi plan and gratuities, as well as two premium crafted desserts and two smoothies or juices. The Princess Plus package has a cost of $60 per person per day.

At a cost of $80 per person per day, the Princess Premier package includes the Premier Beverage Package, four device wi-fi plan, gratuities, two nights of specialty dining, photo package, Princess Prizes, unlimited Premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices and reserved seating in the Princess Theater.

The new packages are designed to turn a Princess Cruises voyage into a nearly all-inclusive experience, and are available at time of booking, or as a post-booking upgrade option.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$949 - 10nt Balcony to Bahamas: exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 2nd sails free, free drinks & more
3
$399 - 7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent