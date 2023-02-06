(4:54 p.m. EDT) -- Starting Feb. 20, Princess Cruises' all-inclusive packages are getting an exciting new perk: onboard fitness classes.

The cruise line announced the introduction of new premium boutique fitness classes onboard its ships, which will be added to Princess Cruises' optional, all-inclusive packages that passengers can purchase separately to enhance their voyage.

Passengers who purchase the cruise line's Princess Plus and Princess Premier all-inclusive packages will be entitled to enjoy onboard workouts from Xponential Fitness, which includes boutique fitness brands Pure Barre, Yoga Six and StretchLab. Other brands, such as Club Pilates, CycleBar and STRIDE Fitness will be added before summer.

"To many people, continuing their daily exercise routine on vacation gives license to extra special vacation indulgence, and Princess presents world-class options on both the fitness and indulgence fronts," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises

Cruisers who purchase the Princess Plus package can enjoy two complimentary classes per voyage, while passengers who opt for. the Princess Premier package will be entitled to unlimited fitness classes during their cruise.

In addition to the fitness components, the Princess Plus package includes the Plus Beverage Package, a single-device wi-fi plan and gratuities, as well as two premium crafted desserts and two smoothies or juices. The Princess Plus package has a cost of $60 per person per day.

At a cost of $80 per person per day, the Princess Premier package includes the Premier Beverage Package, four device wi-fi plan, gratuities, two nights of specialty dining, photo package, Princess Prizes, unlimited Premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices and reserved seating in the Princess Theater.