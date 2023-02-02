The Crystal name will be back on the water this summer with the relaunch of the refurbished ocean ships Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The announcement follows last year's acquisition of the two vessels by the A&K Travel Group.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises collapsed in February 2022 following the bankruptcy of parent company Genting Group. The revived line has been rebranded as Crystal -- with the tagline Exceptional at Sea -- and will operate under the guardianship of A&K.

Cruises will resume on July 31, 2023 when the 740-passenger Crystal Serenity sets sail on an inaugural 11-night voyage from Marseille to Lisbon. The 606-passenger Crystal Symphony's first cruise will be six-night sailing from Athens to Istanbul on September 1. This week, the line launched a new website and bookings are now open.