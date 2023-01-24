(2 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has confirmed new dates for Gary Barlow to perform onboard its two newest ships, Arvia and Iona.

The ex-Take That frontman, who performed on Iona for the first time last year, will perform on Iona's March 18, 2023 cruise to the Canary Islands and a Mediterranean cruise on Arvia, departing Southampton on April 30, 2023.

There will be two exclusive performances on each cruise and all proceeds from ticket sales for the shows will be donated to Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gary Barlow said: "Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures. After some incredible shows with P&O Cruises last year, I can't wait to perform on Arvia and Iona in 2023 and pass these experiences on to all the guests."

Barlow is the musical director across the two ships, curating up-and-coming acts for the intimate 710 Club.

He is also behind the Take That musical Greatest Days which will debut exclusively on Arvia, currently on its maiden Caribbean season, in the coming weeks.