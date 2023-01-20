(9:53 a.m. EDT) -- Holland America Line announced Thursday it will increase casino space across five of its ships, adding more than 140 of what the line calls the "newest and most popular slot and video poker machines in the gaming industry."

"Casino play is a key part of their Holland America Line cruise vacation for many of our guests, and we were able to take advantage of some extra space on our Pinnacle Class ships to add more gaming machines," said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president, Guest Commerce and Performance Analytics, Holland America Line. "The slots we’ve added are some of the newest in the industry, bringing exciting gameplay to our guests alongside the popular classic machines."