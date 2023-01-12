(3:40 p.m. GMT) -- Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed the godmother of its forthcoming ship, Ambition , as British sailor and double Olympic Gold medallist Shirley Robertson OBE.

Robertson will christen the 1,200-passenger ship -- which previously sailed for German cruise line Aida as AidaMira -- at an official ceremony in Newcastle on May 11, 2023.

The decorated sports personality will then join the ship's first cruise, departing Newcastle the following day, before disembarking in her hometown of Dundee on May 13.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: "As one of the most recognisable faces in sailing, there seemed no better fit for Ambition’s Godmother than Shirley Robertson.

"As a trailblazer for women in the sport, not only is she passionate about all things nautical, but Shirley’s story is an inspiration to us all. What’s more, with the launch of our second ship we are also announcing cruise departures from seven regional UK ports, including Shirley's hometown of Dundee."

Ambition Deck Plan Leans into Traditional Cruise Ship Layout

Ambition is Ambassador Cruise Line's second ship, following the debut of Ambience in April 2022.

The ship will feature 714 cabins, 125 with balconies and 113 suites; two main restaurants, speciality dining options and a casual cafe. Four bars, lounges and a wine bar, a theatre, card room, library and craft studio are also among the facilities.