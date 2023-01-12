  • Newsletter
Marella Cruises Set to Star in Two Episodes of 'Cruising with Susan Calman'
Dubrovnik Croatia

Marella Cruises Set to Star in Two Episodes of 'Cruising with Susan Calman'

Marella Cruises Set to Star in Two Episodes of 'Cruising with Susan Calman'
Dubrovnik Croatia

January 12, 2023

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(2:50 p.m. GMT) -- Marella Cruises' Marella Explorer 2 is set to star in two episodes of Channel 5’s "Cruising with Susan Calman," airing January 13 and January 20 on Channel 5.

Viewers will see the comedian, writer and presenter board the ship as part of Calman's second season presenting the popular show.

Calman, who took over from cruising legend Jane McDonald to present "Cruising With...", will sail two itineraries: Greek Mystique and Adriatic Affair, taking in the sights of Corfu, Athens, Dubrovnik and Kotor, including a sunrise sailing into the Bay of Kotor.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director Cruise, TUI UK&I said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Susan and the team on board Marella Explorer 2 to discover life at sea with us.

"It's great for viewers to get an insight into the world of cruise holidays. We hope these episodes help to inspire new and returning guests to book a getaway with us this soon."

Viewers will get a glimpse of Marella Explorer 2's amenities, including Surf & Turf Steakhouse, Flutes champagne bar and the luxury Champneys Spa.

"Cruising with Susan Calman" airs on Channel 5 at 8 p.m. January 13 and 20.

