The Polar Plunge is a much-anticipated rite of passage for visitors to Antarctica, whether arriving by cruise ship or taking up a posting at one of the many Antarctic Research Stations. The custom purportedly began in the Arctic, where it's known as the Polar Bear Plunge and traditionally takes part on New Year's Day, with brave participants literally plunging into the icy water from land, ship or a Zodiac.

Harnessed via a rope strapped around my waist attached to a lifeguard (who is dressed in a penguin suit onesie, I'm poised to plunge into the (literal) breathtaking Antarctic Sea. Health and safety is paramount with all off-ship expeditions and the Polar Plunge is no exception. As well as the lifeguards stationed at the gangway, crew are on standby in zodiacs nearby (also kitted out in penguin onesies), plus there's a doctor and medical clinic onboard. While it's true that you don't need to be an Olympic standard swimmer to Polar Plunge as most of us need just a few strokes to return to the safety of the ladder, anyone with underlying health conditions should consider whether cold water immersion is appropriate.