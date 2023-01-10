The weather was on Viking’s side as godmother Nicole Stott christened the cruise line’s newest ship, the 930-passenger Viking Neptune, at the Los Angeles cruise terminal on January 8.

With a canopy of dramatic clouds and the tranquil harbor waters providing a mirrorlike backdrop for the brilliantly lit Viking Neptune, the setting couldn’t have been more ideal. As throngs of guests and onlookers lined the rails of the cruise terminal and the observation deck overlooking the ship's bow, Viking chairman Torstein Hagen made an introductory speech, which was followed by performances from Norwegian soprano Sissel Kyrkjebø, godmother of Viking Jupiter (launched in 2020) and Norwegian violinist Tor Jaran Apold.

Dressed in a traditional Norwegian bunad, Sissel presented the former NASA astronaut, author, artist and aquanaut with a historic Viking broad axe, which she used to sever a ribbon that sent a bottle of Norwegian aquavit crashing into the ship’s hull.

With a long blast of Viking Neptune’s horn and a round of applause that echoed throughout the harbor channel, Viking had officially welcomed its eighth Viking Star Class ship. Several hours later, at midnight, Viking Neptune quietly sailed off to Honolulu, continuing a sold out 138-night world cruise that began in Fort Lauderdale on December 22 and will conclude in London on May 9.