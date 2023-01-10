  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
New Luxury Cruise Line Set to Launch in December
New Luxury Cruise Line Set to Launch in December
Rolling Out the Deals: Why Now Might Be a Great Time to Book a Cruise
Rolling Out the Deals: Why Now Might Be a Great Time to Book a Cruise
Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
Adventures by Disney to Offer First Expedition Cruises Geared Toward Families
Adventures by Disney to Offer First Expedition Cruises Geared Toward Families
U.K. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Deals -- Extended
U.K. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Deals -- Extended
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Celebrity Beyond Completes Sea Trials; Moves One Step Closer to Debut
Celebrity Beyond Completes Sea Trials; Moves One Step Closer to Debut
Ambassador Cruise Line Sees Potential Expansion Into International Cruises
Ambassador Cruise Line Sees Potential Expansion Into International Cruises
Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four More Former Crystal River Ships
Crystal Bach

Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four More Former Crystal River Ships

Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four More Former Crystal River Ships
Crystal Bach

January 10, 2023

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11 am ET) -- New river cruise line, Riverside Luxury Cruises has acquired four more former Crystal Cruises vessels, MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler and MS Debussy.

Owned by German hospitality brand Seaside Collection, Riverside Luxury Cruises is expanding its European program to include the Rhine, Rhône and Saône.

The line will debut with Danube river sailings starting April 2022 on Riverside Mozart -- formerly Crystal Mozart -- which the line purchased in November 2022.

Riverside Ravel will sail the Rhône and Saône from Burgundy to Provence in France and Riverside Debussy will sail the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel. The line plans to reveal Riverside Bach and Riverside Mahler’s program, slated for 2024, later this year.

Founder of Riverside Luxury Cruises, Gregor Gerlach, said: "We are thrilled by the expansion of our fleet to include these storied vessels. This acquisition allows us to expand our itinerary offerings, showcasing a level of space, personalised service and elegance not found with any other river cruise line."

Passengers can expect an ultra-luxury experience onboard with a high crew-to-guest ratio, butler service and yet-to-be-announced wellness offering.

The luxury river vessels have been out of service since Crystal Cruises' former parent company Genting Hong Kong fell into bankruptcy in early 2022. In June 2022, luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent purchased Crystal's brand and intellectual property, along with two Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$689 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Oceanview – Up to $1,800 to Spend at Sea & More
3
$539 - 7nt Bahamas from NYC: up to 40% off, kids sail free + free drinks & Wifi
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent