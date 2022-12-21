We boarded Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the line's sole ship, in mid-December to see what kind of vibes the new branding brought to the experience. Here's what we found.

After all, Jimmy Buffett's music is centered around a love of the ocean, the Caribbean, fruity drinks and all things tropical -- exactly what cruise ships offer. And while the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line enjoyed its long-time niche offering two-day cruises to the Bahamas from West Palm Beach, the cruise line wasn't exactly a household name.

The cruises are also only two days long, with one port stop, which means it's easier to plan your time (and perhaps convince that reluctant friend or family member to come onboard with you). Freeport on Grand Bahama Island might not be the most exciting port in the Bahamas, but you're only there for one day (unless you decide to stay longer -- Margaritaville at Sea does offer that option through partnerships with local hotels). The line does offer a nice choice of excursions or you can book your own through a third party.

If you've never cruised before, the relatively small size of the ship means that it's not intimidating. While the layout is a bit wonky compared to newer cruise ships, the smaller real estate means that it's easy to walk from one end to another and not get lost.

At 1,680 passengers, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is not a very big cruise ship compared to the brand-new megaships being launched that can hold up more than 6,000 passengers. But it has all of the features that you find on any mainstream cruise ship, such as a buffet, a main dining room, two pools (one adults only), several hot tubs, a theater with shows, a casino, numerous bars and daily activities.

And If You're a New Cruiser, You Won't Be Alone

Don't worry if you are a cruise newbie. On this ship, the majority of passengers -- nearly 60% -- are also new cruisers, we were told by the hotel director. That's a high ratio of people just discovering what a vacation is like on the high seas (or at least the Florida Straits). We were also impressed with the ethnic diversity onboard.

What is bringing such a varied group of new cruisers in? The low fares, for one, as well as the easy time commitment. Most cruisers onboard are coming from places where they can drive, not only from South Florida but around the state. A healthy Heroes Sail Free offer for active military, first responders, law enforcement and educators is also a big draw (Although all those low fares do come with some caveats as we'll note below).

Another thing that we think appeals to new cruisers: Margaritaville at Sea carries no dress code. There's no formal night, and you can wear shorts anywhere on the ship. We loved seeing people enjoying their own vibe and feeling their own 'fits. You can choose to dress to impress in the dining room or club, or just show up as you want. It's nice to be able to be yourself.

Fun fact: When Margaritaville and Bahamas Paradise joined forces, the prevailing thought was that Jimmy Buffett fans who love the resorts and restaurants would give the ship a try. The reverse has actually happened, the hotel director told us: New cruisers are encountering the Margaritaville brand on the ship first, loving the Caribbean fun vibe and then going to the restaurants and hotels. It all works in a very symbiotic partnership.