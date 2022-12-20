(2:40 a.m. AEDT) -- Cruise lines often use the phrase "bow to stern" when describing a significant cruise ship refurbishment.

In reality, this translates more simply as public rooms, soft furnishings and carpets have been given a makeover, with occasionally a new venue or space carved out from an existing one. Cabins are usually not touched, save for some minor aesthetic updates.

So it's very rare to get on a ship where every single part of it has been given a makeover -- and a transformative one at that -- but this is exactly the case with Norwegian Spirit.

Norwegian Spirit may be the smallest (2,018 passengers) and the oldest (1998) in the NCL fleet, but its $100 million makeover in January 2020 -- NCL's biggest ever to-date -- has given this ship a modern look and feel, while maintaining the elements that make it one of the most popular ships in the fleet. In fact, it's in the top three, according to general manager Vuk Malobabic.

We got onboard for the last leg of Norwegian Spirit's repositioning to Australia, sailing from Fiji to Sydney. Moreover, when Norwegian Spirit docks in Sydney on December 22, it will become the first NCL ship back in Australia in three years.