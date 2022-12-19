  • Newsletter
Ambience Pulled From Service Until January Over Lifeboat Issue
December 19, 2022

Aaron Saunders
Senior Editor, News and Features
(4:35 p.m. GMT) -- Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambience has been pulled out of service until early January after an issue was found with one of the vessel's lifeboats over the weekend.

Passengers who had already embarked on the three-day Festive Market Getaway aboard the 1991-built Ambience were informed the ship would not be able to sail as planned. Ambassador was unable to repair the ship in the UK, and Ambience has now sailed for Bremerhaven, Germany, to undergo necessary technical work.

Ambassador originally expected Ambience to be back in service in time for the ship's December 21 Christmas and New Year's voyage to the Canary Islands. That sailing, too, has been cancelled, with Ambiance now expected to return to service on January 5, 2023, for a 42-night cruise to the Caribbean.

Cruise Critic will update this article with further information as it becomes available.

