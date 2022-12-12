European Christmas market river cruises are guaranteed to fill you with seasonal cheer. They're a win-win vacation providing the opportunity to experience social history dating back hundreds of years, buy unusual presents for family and friends and soak up culture and seasonal goodwill along the way.

We are sailing on Amadeus River Cruises' recently launched 162-passenger Amadeus Cara on a six-night Magic of Advent on the Danube River itinerary from Nuremberg to Vienna.

Here's a taste of what you can expect on a European Christmas market sailing and our first impressions of the line's new flagship.