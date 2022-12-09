A cruise to Antarctica is on most travelers’ bucket lists, as the white continent is unlike any other and the most difficult to reach. To follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorers such as Sir Ernest Shackleton and Roald Amundsen was my dream for several years, and it finally came to fruition last month with Lindblad Expeditions.

My three-week odyssey began with an overnight stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before boarding a Lindblad chartered flight to Ushuaia to board the 126-passenger National Geographic Endurance. In the 20 days that followed, I - and 114 other adventurers - sailed to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island, and the Falkland Islands, coming face-to-face with breathtaking scenery and prolific wildlife that I can only describe as awe-inspiring.

Here's a look at why Lindblad Expeditions-- and a longer trip that visits more places -- is is a great choice for Antarctica.