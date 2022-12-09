MSC Cruises' newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, sailed into New York harbor this week after a successful transatlantic crossing. And, as Cruise Critic has discovered, there is a lot to like about this European-minded megaship.

MSC Seascape is the latest evolution of the line's Seaside-class ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview that first debuted in 2017. In 2021, MSC Cruises revamped its Seaside class of ships with the launch of MSC Seashore, the first of what MSC calls its "EVO-class" vessels. As the name suggests, EVO represented an evolution for the line over the previous Seaside-class, with redesigned public spaces, better passenger-to-space ratios, and newer, more environmentally-friendly systems onboard.

We sailed on the tail end of Seascape's transatlantic maiden voyage -- a short segment from Bermuda to New York City -- on the way to the ship's naming ceremony in the Big Apple.

Here are our first impressions of MSC Seascape.