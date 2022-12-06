  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Reveals Godmother for New Cruise Ship Iona; Gary Barlow to Perform at Virtual Christening
P&O Cruises Reveals Godmother for New Cruise Ship Iona; Gary Barlow to Perform at Virtual Christening
P&O Cruises Releases Video of Retractable Roof "SkyDome" Onboard New Cruise Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Releases Video of Retractable Roof "SkyDome" Onboard New Cruise Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Fleet Returns to Full Service
P&O Cruises Fleet Returns to Full Service
P&O Cruises Reveals More Entertainment Onboard New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals More Entertainment Onboard New Ship, Arvia
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises Delays Launch of New Ship Arvia, Cancels Maiden Voyage
P&O Cruises Delays Launch of New Ship Arvia, Cancels Maiden Voyage
Gary Barlow Performs Two Exclusive Concerts Onboard P&O Cruises' Ship Iona
Gary Barlow Performs Two Exclusive Concerts Onboard P&O Cruises' Ship Iona
P&O Cruises to Name New Cruise Ship Arvia in Barbados Beachside Ceremony
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

P&O Cruises to Name New Cruise Ship Arvia in Barbados Beachside Ceremony

P&O Cruises to Name New Cruise Ship Arvia in Barbados Beachside Ceremony
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

December 06, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10 am GMT) -- P&O Cruises will officially name its newest ship Arvia in a beachside ceremony in Barbados on Thursday March 16, 2023.

The event will be broadcast live online to a global audience and according to P&O Cruises, "will include some of Britain's most contemporary, popular performers and presenters".

Arvia's beachside ceremony will be a world first, according to P&O Cruises' President, Paul Ludlow:

"This naming event, which has never been done before, will showcase our extraordinary new ship Arvia, the beauty of Barbados and will include some very special surprises.

"The ship will be positioned off one of the island's most stunning beaches so the audience at home will be able to see both the striking new interior design of the ship as well as the performances and events taking place on the shore."

Arvia Cruise Ship Will Have a Week of Performances Onboard

P&O Cruises Arvia bow (Photo by Adam Coulter)

The build-up to the ceremony will be marked with a week of celebratory performances and experiences on board, Ludlow added.

Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley said: "I want to thank

P&O Cruises for choosing Barbados as the location for this unique event. Barbados continues to share a rich relationship with our sea and tourism, and the cruise industry has been of vital importance to our island and our economy."

He added: "I am delighted that Barbados can be that place that continues to bring more “firsts” to the world, and through this beachside ceremony, give thousands of people the opportunity to see a glimpse of what we have to offer to visitors."

The 5,200-passenger ship is a sister to P&O Cruises' flagship, Iona, and will launch just before Christmas, a couple of weeks later than planned.

Sky Dome on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

It will sail first to the Canary Islands for a Christmas cruise, and then head across to the Caribbean where it will homeport in Barbados for the winter season.

The LNG-powered ship is largely the same as Iona, with a few new features including a rum distillery, an escape room and a top-deck ropes course.

It will also feature a number of new dining options including Green & Co feat. Mizuhana; as well as the Ocean Studios cinema, extensive shopping, the Oasis Spa and Health Club and the stunning SkyDome (pictured).

P&O Cruises revealed a number of these new features in October during a yard visit to Papenburg, Germany, where the ship was built.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,379 - 12nt Southern Carib Balcony: exclusive free tips, up to $2,000 back + 2nd guest free, drinks, more
3
$1,029 - 7nt Eastern Carib: exclusive up to $2,000 back + free drinks, excursions, wifi & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent