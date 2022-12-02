The much-anticipated Carnival Celebration -- the newest mega-ship from Carnival -- has begun its maiden season of six, seven and eight night Caribbean cruises from its homeport of Miami.

We’re aboard this week for a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, which is far too little time to take in all this massive ship, Carnival’s largest to date with a maximum capacity of 6,631 passengers, has to offer.

The LNG-powered Carnival Celebration is, in most ways identical to its near-twin, Mardi Gras, which came on line in July of 2021. The addition of more accommodations is what makes it larger, with a reconfigured total of balcony cabins (there are 12 additional) and 34 more inside rooms.

Both ships also share key bells and whistles like the 800-foot-long BOLT Rollercoaster, the Waterworks Waterpark, a three-deck tall combination atrium and entertainment complex, the top-of-the-ship Loft cabana area. The ship also has familiar Carnival venues like a double-deck Red Frog rum bar, the adults-only Serenity enclave and specialty eateries that range from the for-charge Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse to the complimentary Shaq’s Big Chicken.

So what, other than the shiny newness of this ship makes it so unique and not just a slightly larger copy of the Mardi Gras? Here are our first impressions.