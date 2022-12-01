(11:30 a.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has revealed a series of new Caribbean shore excursions that will only be available to passengers sailing on new ship Arvia, debuting in 25 days on December 23, 2022.

The 5,200-passenger ship will offer several new-to-the-line features for P&O Cruises, including a Take That musical; submarine-themed escape room; Altitude activity zone featuring an aqua zone at Splash Valley, Altitude Skywalk and a 54-metre-high ropes course and the first rum distillery at sea.

The 5,200-passenger ship -- a sister ship to Iona -- will sail its maiden Caribbean voyage on January 6, 2023, on a transatlantic voyage from Southampton, before offering a season of ex-Barbados voyages.

Electric scooter tours in St Lucia, five-star all-inclusive beach resort access in the Dominican Republic and craft beer and rum tasting in Barbados are among the new excursions on offer.

Arvia Cruise Ship Will Offer Scooter Tours And Rum Tasting

Big wheel electric scooters, St Lucia

Passengers will get to explore St Lucia’s northern coastline on a custom-built iRide scooter taking in sights such as Rodney Bay Marina, the famous fishing village of Gros Islet and Pigeon Island National Landmark.

All-inclusive Bayahibe beach resort, Dominican Republic

Access to the five-star Be Live Collection Canoa resort in Bayahibe, including a swimming pool, volleyball nets and private Blue Flag beach, with a beach towel, sun bed, lunch and an open bar.

Create your own Batik, St Kitts

Passengers could create their own batik in the ancestral home of Caribelle Batik.

Caribbean cuisine & rhum tasting, St Maarten

This foodie-themed excursion includes sampling Caribbean cooking and tasting speciality rhums at Topper's Rhum Distillery in St Maarten. Passengers will get to watch a chef prepare Caribbean cuisine before they’re served in a 17th-century wine cellar.

Bajan craft beer & rum tasting, Barbados

Featuring a visit to Foursquare Rum Distillery on a former sugar plantation dating back to 1720. Passengers will get to learn about the rum-making process before a tasting; followed by a visit to DreadHop Brewing, a local beer brewery.