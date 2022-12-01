CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
P&O Cruises Announces Full Winter 2020/2021 Programme
P&O Cruises Announces Full Winter 2020/2021 Programme
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Construction Begins on Arvia, P&O Cruises' Second Excel Class Cruise Ship in Germany
Construction Begins on Arvia, P&O Cruises' Second Excel Class Cruise Ship in Germany
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals More Entertainment Onboard New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals More Entertainment Onboard New Ship, Arvia
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard
P&O Cruises Announces New Caribbean Shore Experiences Exclusive to Arvia Cruise Ship
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

P&O Cruises Announces New Caribbean Shore Experiences Exclusive to Arvia Cruise Ship

P&O Cruises Announces New Caribbean Shore Experiences Exclusive to Arvia Cruise Ship
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

December 01, 2022

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:30 a.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has revealed a series of new Caribbean shore excursions that will only be available to passengers sailing on new ship Arvia, debuting in 25 days on December 23, 2022.

Electric scooter tours in St Lucia, five-star all-inclusive beach resort access in the Dominican Republic and craft beer and rum tasting in Barbados are among the new excursions on offer. 

The 5,200-passenger ship -- a sister ship to Iona -- will sail its maiden Caribbean voyage on January 6, 2023, on a transatlantic voyage from Southampton, before offering a season of ex-Barbados voyages.

The 5,200-passenger ship will offer several new-to-the-line features for P&O Cruises, including a Take That musical; submarine-themed escape room; Altitude activity zone featuring an aqua zone at Splash Valley, Altitude Skywalk and a 54-metre-high ropes course and the first rum distillery at sea.

Arvia Cruise Ship Will Offer Scooter Tours And Rum Tasting

Tidal Rum on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

Big wheel electric scooters, St Lucia

Passengers will get to explore St Lucia’s northern coastline on a custom-built iRide scooter taking in sights such as Rodney Bay Marina, the famous fishing village of Gros Islet and Pigeon Island National Landmark. 

All-inclusive Bayahibe beach resort, Dominican Republic

Access to the five-star Be Live Collection Canoa resort in Bayahibe, including a swimming pool, volleyball nets and private Blue Flag beach, with a beach towel, sun bed, lunch and an open bar. 

Create your own Batik, St Kitts

Passengers could create their own batik in the ancestral home of Caribelle Batik. 

Caribbean cuisine & rhum tasting, St Maarten

This foodie-themed excursion includes sampling Caribbean cooking and tasting speciality rhums at Topper's Rhum Distillery in St Maarten. Passengers will get to watch a chef prepare Caribbean cuisine before they’re served in a 17th-century wine cellar. 

Bajan craft beer & rum tasting, Barbados

Featuring a visit to Foursquare Rum Distillery on a former sugar plantation dating back to 1720. Passengers will get to learn about the rum-making process before a tasting; followed by a visit to DreadHop Brewing, a local beer brewery. 

Arvia, meaning "from the seashore," will sail year-round in the sun. The ship will sail in the Caribbean through March 2023, before repositioning to Southampton to offer Mediterranean sailings through summer 2023.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,799 - 7nt Lux Croatia & Italy Balcony: $1000 OBC, free tips, drinks & exclusive up to $3,000 bonus
3
$3,199 - 7Nt Christmas River Balcony: exclusive $600 OBC, air savings + excursions, drinks, wifi
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent