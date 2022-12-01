(5:30 a.m. ET) -- Queen Anne -- Cunard's first new cruise ship in 12 years which will increase the line's passenger capacity by 40 percent -- will have an all-new music lounge and collection of 4,300 artworks including pieces by new artists.

Queen Anne will also feature an astonishing 4,300 pieces of specially-commissioned art from more than 3,000 artists, providing both a contemporary take on Cunard's 182-year history and a springboard for many upcoming painters and sculptors.

Guests also had a taste of the drinks onboard Queen Anne , including Cunard gin, Laurent Perrier champagne and as well as three new beers.

An insight into the 3,000-passenger ship, scheduled to launch in May 2024, was revealed at an "immersive" experience held in London for travel industry representatives. It included a recreation of The Bright Lights Society, a live music venue featuring a range of performers where, according to Cunard, "no two nights are the same".

Cunard's New Cruise Ship Queen Anne Is "Designed for the Future"

Introducing a preview of the ship, Cunard's vice president of sales and marketing, Angus Struthers, said: "We are a heritage and luxury brand, but we also need to evolve. We want people to come onboard and see things they weren't expecting. It is a ship that is inspired by the past but designed for the future."

He told Cruise Critic that past passengers had also played a role in shaping the vessel, which had produced some "surprising" results.

"For example, on Queen Elizabeth and Victoria the Royal Court Theatres are on three tiers similar to a traditional West End theatre," he said. "However, passengers told us that they would prefer better sight lines to the stage."

As a result the 825-seat theatre on Queen Anne -- which will bring the Cunard fleet to four for the first time since 1999 -- will span just two decks.