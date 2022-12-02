CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Silversea Could Retrofit Two Cruise Ships For New Culinary Experience Program
Silversea Could Retrofit Two Cruise Ships For New Culinary Experience Program
The Jane McDonald Interview: On Cruising, Touring and What Ship She'd Like to Sail on Next
The Jane McDonald Interview: On Cruising, Touring and What Ship She'd Like to Sail on Next
Cunard Reaches First Milestone in Build of New Cruise Ship
Cunard Reaches First Milestone in Build of New Cruise Ship
Live From Norwegian Encore: First Impressions
Live From Norwegian Encore: First Impressions
Will Cunard's New Cruise Ship Be Named Queen Anne?
Will Cunard's New Cruise Ship Be Named Queen Anne?
Cunard Line Names New Cruise Ship Queen Anne
Cunard Line Names New Cruise Ship Queen Anne
Cunard Line Confirms Female Captain for New Cruise Ship, Queen Anne; Reveals More Onboard Features
Cunard Line Confirms Female Captain for New Cruise Ship, Queen Anne; Reveals More Onboard Features
Cunard Line Lays Keel For New Cruise Ship Queen Anne
Cunard Line Lays Keel For New Cruise Ship Queen Anne
Viking Christens Two New Expedition Ships at Ceremony in Amsterdam As Part of 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Viking Christens Two New Expedition Ships at Ceremony in Amsterdam As Part of 25th Anniversary Celebrations
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
Cunard Queen Anne Sneak Peek: New Music Lounge and Showcase for New Cruise Ship
Cunard Queen Anne immersive event (Photo by Chris Ison)

Cunard Queen Anne Sneak Peek: New Music Lounge and Showcase for New Cruise Ship

Cunard Queen Anne Sneak Peek: New Music Lounge and Showcase for New Cruise Ship
Cunard Queen Anne immersive event (Photo by Chris Ison)

December 01, 2022

Jeannine Williamson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:30 a.m. ET) -- Queen Anne -- Cunard's first new cruise ship in 12 years, which will increase the line's passenger capacity by 40 percent -- will have an all-new music lounge and collection of 4,300 artworks including pieces by new artists.

From Cunard Gin to Newly Commissioned Art, Queen Anne Will Be Packed With Details

An insight into the 3,000-passenger ship, scheduled to launch in May 2024, was revealed at an "immersive" experience held in London for travel industry representatives. It included a recreation of The Bright Lights Society, a live music venue featuring a range of performers where, according to Cunard, "no two nights are the same."

Cunard Queen Anne immersive evening (Photo Adam Coulter)

Guests also had a taste of the drinks onboard Queen Anne, including Cunard gin, Laurent Perrier champagne and as well as three new beers.

Queen Anne will also feature an astonishing 4,300 pieces of specially-commissioned art from more than 3,000 artists, providing both a contemporary take on Cunard's 182-year history and a springboard for many upcoming painters and sculptors.

Cunard's New Cruise Ship Queen Anne Is "Designed for the Future"

Bright Lights Society on Cunard Queen Anne (Photo Adam Coulter)

Introducing a preview of the ship, Cunard's acting senior vice president, Angus Struthers, said: "We are a heritage and luxury brand, but we also need to evolve. We want people to come onboard and see things they weren't expecting. It is a ship that is inspired by the past but designed for the future."

He told Cruise Critic that past passengers had also played a role in shaping the vessel, which had produced some "surprising" results.

"For example, on Queen Elizabeth and Victoria the Royal Court Theatres are on three tiers similar to a traditional West End theatre," he said. "However, passengers told us that they would prefer better sight lines to the stage."

As a result the 825-seat theatre on Queen Anne -- which will bring the Cunard fleet to four for the first time since 1999 -- will span just two decks.

He added that the Grand Lobby and Queens Room, where afternoon tea is served, were two "quintessential" features that would remain, adding: "That doesn't mean they have to stay the same. Queen Anne will not be a replica or previous ships but the next stage in Cunard's history."

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$549 - 7nt Alaska: exclusive up to $2,300 OBC, 75% off 2nd guest, $75 dining credit & more
3
$5,299 - 12Nt Lux Northern Lights Balcony: exclusive up to $900 OBC, air savings, excursions & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent