Cruise Critic Announces 2022 Editors' Picks Award Winners

(5 a.m. EST) -- Cruise Critic has released its 2022 Editors’ Picks Award winners, highlighting the best in cruising and cruise travel for its 14th year as selected by Cruise Critic's expert editorial team.

The release of the 2022 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards also marks the first full set of awards Cruise Critic has issued since the start of the global health pandemic in early 2020, and marks the first time Cruise Critic's editors have named winners for a brand-new category, covering the fast-growing expedition cruise market.

"Our editors have spent the full year sailing on a wide-range of cruise ships -- from brand-new mega ships to smaller luxury vessels and expedition ships," said Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic."

"We’ve covered the industry extensively and have seen lines overcome incredible challenges – not only returning to near-normalcy, but delivering products that truly create incredible experiences for travelers of every interest. Cruising is not only back, it’s exceeding expectations -- and this year’s list of winners proves exactly that."

Cruise Critic 2022 Editors’ Picks Awards Include Ships Big and Small, New Expedition Cruise Category

For 2022, Cruise Critic's editorial team named Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Prima as the best new oceangoing ship of the year. The ship -- which was christened by Godmother Katy Perry in Reykjavik, Iceland this past summer -- is notable for its sleek, sophisticated interior design and its wide array of onboard activities, culinary options, and bars and lounges.

On the luxury front, Cruise Critic has named the intimate, yacht-like Emerald Azzurra as the Best New Luxury Ship of 2022. The ship -- an affordable entry into the small-ship, luxury yacht category -- is part of a growing trend that sees luxury ships moving to smaller and even more intimate designs than in past years. And while it isn't as inclusive as other luxury lines, Emerald Azzurra's cruises are attractively priced -- so much so that it could be the first luxury ship experience for many.

Virgin Voyages takes home Cruise Critic's new award for "Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers" for its inclusive and welcoming onboard atmosphere and activities. The upstart line also claimed Cruise Critic's award for Best Dining and Best Nightlife, following on the heels of its first vessel, Scarlet Lady, being named Best New Cruise Ship of 2021.

New for 2022 is Cruise Critic's "Expedition" category. Here, the joint winners of the Best New Luxury Expedition Ship award are sisters Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, which swept our editorial staff off their feet with their intimate spaces, rugged expedition features and Viking's trademark cuisine and service.

Other winners in the Expedition category include Quark Expeditions (Best for Adventure); Seabourn (Best Cabins); Scenic (Best Dining); Silversea Expeditions (Best in Antarctica, Best for Luxury); and UnCruise Adventures (Best in Alaska), among others.

On the destination front, The Port of Vancouver (Canada) wins "Best North American Homeport," thanks to its breathtaking vistas, proximity to the Inside Passage, and its centrally-located Canada Place Cruise Terminal situated in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

The Full 2022 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards List

Ocean Cruises

Best New Ship: Norwegian Prima

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Innovation/Tech: Princess Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: Virgin Voyages

Best Service: Holland America Line

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa: Holland America Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Best App: Royal Caribbean International

Best North American Homeport: Vancouver

Luxury Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Silversea Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Itineraries: Oceania Cruises

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: SeaDream Yacht Club

Expedition Cruises (New in 2022)

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Octantis & Viking Polaris

Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best for Light Expedition: American Queen Voyages

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best Science Offerings: Viking Expeditions

Best Service: Scenic

Best Value for Money: Hurtigruten

Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures

Best in Antarctica: Silversea Expeditions

Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises

Best in the Galapagos: Lindblad Expeditions