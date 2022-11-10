  • Newsletter
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard

P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard
P&O Cruises new ship Arvia leaves the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg

November 10, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
(9:45 a.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises newest ship, Arvia, passed through the dock lock of the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on November Saturday 5, 2022.

The 5,200 passenger ship, a sister to Iona, was transferred backwards down the Ems River with the support of two tugs to Eemshaven (Netherlands).

Arvia will conduct sea trials in the North Sea before being officially handed over to P&O Cruises next month.

P&O Cruises first released pictures of the ship last month, which has many of the same features which debuted on Iona -- as well as a few new-to-the-line features, including Mission Control, the line's first Escape Room, a new ropes course and a mini-golf course and the first rum distillery at sea.

The ship -- whose maiden voyage has been delayed "due to circumstances beyond our control" -- will then head to Southampton, before embarking on its maiden voyage to the Canary Islands on December 23rd.

Arvia will be based in Bridgetown, Barbados, until late March before sailing back to Southampton for the summer, operating Mediterranean cruises until October.

There is no date set for the christening.

