(3:25 EDT) -- More than a year away from its inaugural sailing, Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship Icon of the Seas is already making waves. Itineraries went on sale October 25, which the company says is the largest booking day in its 53-year history.

The 250,800-gross-ton vessel, the first in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class, is expected to be delivered in late 2023. The ship's first sailing is scheduled for January 2024.

Icon of the Seas will feature 2,805 cabins that can accommodate 5,610 passengers at double occupancy and 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity.

"The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one," Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley said. "The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months."

Royal Caribbean has shared details about Icon of the Seas' public areas and cabins, including the ship's eight neighborhoods and 28 room categories. According to Bayley, the first reveal of the ship -- made public October 27 -- constitutes about 20% of what's in store. More reveals are expected throughout 2023, leading up to the delivery of the ship.

Prices are Higher But Not a Deterrent

Sales for Icon of the Seas have set a record despite the higher-than-average prices for a Royal Caribbean ship. The lowest available fares on Icon of the Seas start at an average of $981 per person for an inside cabin on a 7-day cruise. In contrast, Wonder of the Seas' inside cabins start at $560 per person on a similar 7-day Caribbean cruise.

On Cruise Critic's message boards, community members have expressed their excitement for the new ship, while also commenting on the cost of the fares.

"Pretty pricey, but I guess not that much more expensive than the holiday cruises," ARandomTraveler wrote on a thread about the ship. "Plus it's a new ship so that's to be expected."

Added KimA75: "I grabbed a junior sunset (suite) on the 9/14/24 sailing. I can't wait to try this new cabin. It's definitely more than I was hoping to spend, but with it so far out I have plenty of time to make payments towards it."