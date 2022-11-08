  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Cuts Steel For New Cruise Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Cuts Steel For New Cruise Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals Host of New Dining & Entertainment Features to Debut on New Ship Arvia
P&O Cruises Reveals Host of New Dining & Entertainment Features to Debut on New Ship Arvia
Construction Begins on Arvia, P&O Cruises' Second Excel Class Cruise Ship in Germany
Construction Begins on Arvia, P&O Cruises' Second Excel Class Cruise Ship in Germany
P&O Cruises News: New Flagship Iona Set Sail on Maiden Voyage
P&O Cruises News: New Flagship Iona Set Sail on Maiden Voyage
Live From: P&O Cruises' New Ship Iona's Maiden Voyage
Live From: P&O Cruises' New Ship Iona's Maiden Voyage
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Marks Build Milestone for New Ship, Arvia
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Releases New Offers to Celebrate 60 Days Until New Cruise Ship Arvia's Maiden Cruise
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises Reveals More Features on New Ship Arvia: Men's Grooming, Experiential Shopping and Spa Experiences
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Leaves Shipyard
Gary Barlow Performs Two Exclusive Concerts Onboard P&O Cruises' Ship Iona
Gary Barlow Performs Two Exclusive Concerts Onboard P&O Cruises' Ship Iona
First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
P&O Cruises Arvia bow (Photo by Adam Coulter)

First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch

First Pictures of P&O Cruises' New Cruise Ship Arvia Ahead of December Launch
P&O Cruises Arvia bow (Photo by Adam Coulter)

October 06, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:30 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises' new ship Arvia is just two months away from its arrival in Southampton on December 3.

The 5,200-passenger sister ship to Iona is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

P&O Cruises invited selected staff, agents and press -- hosted by Arvia's Captain Robert Camby -- to get a sneak peek ahead of the ship's arrival in Southampton in less than two months' time.

Captain Robert Camby on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

"Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison came on Iona and he loved it," Captain Camby said.

"He was blown away by the elegance of the design and said it looked and felt like a London hotel. Imagine what he'll think when he gets on this ship."

Arvia has many of the same features which debuted on Iona -- as well as a few new-to-the-line features.

As Robert Scott, VP of brand, strategy, product who was also at the shipyard: "Arvia takes the best of Iona and builds on it."

And like Iona, Arvia is powered by LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Escape Room on P&O Cruises Arvia

New features include Mission Control, the line's first Escape Room, which is decked out like a submarine. It replaces one of the four cinema spaces you can find on Iona.

Ropes Course on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

Altitude Skywalk, a ropes course, right at the top of the ship, above a mini-golf course.

The Tidal Rum Bar on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

Anderson's Bar, which incorporates a run tasting area -- with the first rum distillery at sea -- following the line's link up with Tidal Rum.

Sky Dome on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

Other stand-out features which debuted on Iona include SkyDome, a huge glass retractable roof over the main pool area.

Main atrium on P&O Cruises Arvia (Photo by Adam Coulter)

And the stunning main atrium, seen here from Deck 6, where there will be a bar and a café.

P&O Cruises Arvia in the Meyer Werft shipyard (Photo by Adam Coulter)

In just a month's time Arvia will head backwards along the River Ems to the North Sea, where it will start sea trials, with Captain Camby -- who was previously captain of Iona -- at the helm.

The handover ceremony from the yard to P&O Cruises will take place on December 1, after which Captain Camby will sail the ship to Southampton.

Arvia arrives in Southampton on December 3, ahead of her maiden voyage to the Canaries on December 9. Arvia will be based in Bridgetown, Barbados, until late March before sailing back to Southampton for the summer, operating Mediterranean cruises until October.

There is no date set for the christening.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$499 - 7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Free: Drinks, Excursion, WiFi @Sea and More on New Ship
3
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 50% off All Guests, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent