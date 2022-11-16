  • Newsletter
Carnival Splendor Returns to Sydney Carrying First International Cruise Passengers in Three Years
Carnival Splendor Sails Past Sydney Opera House

Carnival Splendor Returns to Sydney Carrying First International Cruise Passengers in Three Years

Carnival Splendor Returns to Sydney Carrying First International Cruise Passengers in Three Years
Carnival Splendor Sails Past Sydney Opera House

September 30, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
(12:51 a.m. AEST) -- Carnival Splendor arrived in Sydney Harbour yesterday, the first ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years.

Completing its 23-day transpacific voyage to its Australian homeport, the 3,006-passenger ship will now resume year-round service from Sydney.

Carnival Splendor was welcomed with a special escort by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia's ship Pacific Adventure before sailing past the landmark Sydney Opera House and arriving at the Port of Sydney.

Carnival Splendor is now set to operate its first cruise from Sydney on Oct. 1. 

Carnival Splendor's First Cruise From Sydney Will be a Four-Dayer to Moreton Island

Carnival Splendor Escorted by Pacific Adventure

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy travelled to Sydney to take part in the ship’s homecoming. 

"The return of Carnival Splendor to Sydney is a milestone achievement, not just for us, but for the Australian cruising industry. Her arrival marks the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years."

The return marks 10 years for Carnival Cruise Line in Australia.

Carnival Splendor's first cruise from Sydney will take passengers on a four-day getaway to Moreton Island. The ship will offer a variety of Australian sailings year-round. 

Cruising only restarted in Australia in June, when Pacific Explorer left Sydney on a four-day cruise.

Norwegian Cruise Line will mark its restart in December, when Norwegian Spirit returns to Sydney.

