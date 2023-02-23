(12:45 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia will feature the Take That musical, as well as an interactive game show and appearances from Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

The 5,200-passenger ship, which makes its debut in December, is the only place in the world where guests can see the stage musical, Greatest Days -- The Official Take That Musical -- featuring songs from the band.

Arvia will also debut "Wavelength", an interactive gameshow starring presenter and game show host, Ben Shephard.

Wave Length poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia

"Having hosted many game shows on TV, I’m excited to have partnered with P&O Cruises in evolving this prime time style TV game show into a live, interactive theatre experience," Shephard said.

"I can't wait for guests to enjoy playing along with myself and my on-board co-host, competing to see if they truly are on the same 'WaveLength', and trying to outsmart me in Beat Ben!"

Wallace & Gromit onboard P&O Cruises' Arvia

In addition the line has partnered with Aardman for kids to enjoy a range of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep themed activities.

Kids can join in a themed dance class or craft workshop such as making their own Gromit ears or enjoy Wallace & Gromit’s brand-new show, All Hands on Deck!

P&O Cruises Has Revealed A Number of Other Firsts for Arvia

Greatest Days Poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia

P&O Cruises has revealed a number of other firsts for the ship, including:

Altitude -- Arvia's outdoor adventure zone for the whole family, which sits atop the ship. Features include a new aqua zone, Splash Valley; Set 54m above the ocean, Altitude Skywalk is P&O Cruises first ever high-ropes experience and Altitude Minigolf, a tropical island-themed minigolf open all day and illuminated at night.

Mission Control -- The line's first Escape Room. Set on board the fictional submarine Arvia II, it combines an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story to create a thrilling underwater challenge.

Ocean Studios -- Ocean Studios is Arvia's three-screen multiplex cinema offering the latest blockbuster releases and family favourites in a plush setting.