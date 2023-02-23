  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruising the Newest Ship Afloat: Live From Celebrity Apex
Cruising the Newest Ship Afloat: Live From Celebrity Apex
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
Live From Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas: Why You'll Never Be Bored on This Cruise Ship
Live From Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas: Why You'll Never Be Bored on This Cruise Ship
Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship Returns To New York: We Chat With NCL President Harry Sommer
Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship Returns To New York: We Chat With NCL President Harry Sommer
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Disney Wish To Feature New Onboard Entertainment Firsts from Disney Cruise Line
Disney Wish To Feature New Onboard Entertainment Firsts from Disney Cruise Line
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Here: What Cruisers Need to Know
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Here: What Cruisers Need to Know
P&O Cruises Arvia render
P&O Cruises Arvia render

P&O Cruises Reveals More Entertainment Onboard New Ship, Arvia

P&O Cruises Arvia render
P&O Cruises Arvia render

September 21, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(12:45 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia will feature the Take That musical, as well as an interactive game show and appearances from Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

The 5,200-passenger ship, which makes its debut in December, is the only place in the world where guests can see the stage musical, Greatest Days -- The Official Take That Musical -- featuring songs from the band.

Arvia will also debut "Wavelength", an interactive gameshow starring presenter and game show host, Ben Shephard.

Wave Length poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia
Wave Length poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia

"Having hosted many game shows on TV, I’m excited to have partnered with P&O Cruises in evolving this prime time style TV game show into a live, interactive theatre experience," Shephard said.

"I can't wait for guests to enjoy playing along with myself and my on-board co-host, competing to see if they truly are on the same 'WaveLength', and trying to outsmart me in Beat Ben!"

Wallace & Gromit onboard P&O Cruises' Arvia
Wallace & Gromit onboard P&O Cruises' Arvia

In addition the line has partnered with Aardman for kids to enjoy a range of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep themed activities.

Kids can join in a themed dance class or craft workshop such as making their own Gromit ears or enjoy Wallace & Gromit’s brand-new show, All Hands on Deck!

P&O Cruises Has Revealed A Number of Other Firsts for Arvia

Greatest Days Poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia
Greatest Days Poster onboard P&O Cruises Arvia

P&O Cruises has revealed a number of other firsts for the ship, including:

Altitude -- Arvia's outdoor adventure zone for the whole family, which sits atop the ship. Features include a new aqua zone, Splash Valley; Set 54m above the ocean, Altitude Skywalk is P&O Cruises first ever high-ropes experience and Altitude Minigolf, a tropical island-themed minigolf open all day and illuminated at night.

Mission Control -- The line's first Escape Room. Set on board the fictional submarine Arvia II, it combines an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story to create a thrilling underwater challenge. 

Ocean Studios -- Ocean Studios is Arvia's three-screen multiplex cinema offering the latest blockbuster releases and family favourites in a plush setting.

 The 710 Club -- a popular spot on sister ship Iona, reappears on Arvia, designed by the line's Music Director and ex-Take That frontman, Gary Barlow.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent