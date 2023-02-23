Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast

(12:25 p.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back one of its most beloved family shipboard events for the first time since the start of the global health pandemic.

Starting October 1, 2022, all ships in the Carnival fleet will once again offer the line's famous Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in the Hat and Friends. The family-friendly breakfast, held in the ship's main dining room once per cruise, is one of several exclusive partnerships Carnival pioneered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises several years ago as part of its Seuss at Sea program.

Designed to bring the famed children's books of Dr. Seuss to life, the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast features special appearances and photo opportunities with Dr. Seuss characters, along with menu choices that include fluffy pancake stacks, funky French toast, "Moose Juice" and "Goose Juice", and of course, green eggs and ham.

The event is just one of several Seuss at Sea moments available onboard Carnival's ships. These include the ultra-fun Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time, which will resume November 1 fleetwide as Dr. Seuss characters lead kids of all ages on a parade through the ship before culminating in the main theater with a reading of the classic tale, The Cat in the Hat.

Select ships also include Dr. Seuss Bookville, a family-themed venue designed to encourage kids to appreciate the magic of reading.