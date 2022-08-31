  • Newsletter
First-at-sea Robotic Arm Thrill Ride to Debut on MSC Seascape

August 31, 2022

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
If you’re looking for the next exciting thrill ride at sea, MSC Cruises has entered the building with a new Robotron amusement ride that will debut on the line’s newest ship, MSC Seascape.

What’s a Robotron? In its release, MSC describes it as a ride that combines “the breathtaking rush of a roller coaster with personalized music and lighting.” Logistics-wise, Robotron is a robotic arm, placed 175 feet above the ocean, with an attached gondola that seats three people. The arm propels the gondola over the edge of the deck, flipping them upside down and moving in all directions.

Looking at the pictures, we’re reminded of a scary carnival ride that swooshes you up and down and sideways as you scream your head off.

MSC notes that Robotron riders will be able to select their desired thrill level, which the line says is a first among robotic arm rides. You can make your ride “family friendly” to “high intensity.” Riders can also set the mood with colored lights and music preferences.

Watching the Robotron in action seems to be something that will appeal to non-riders too, as the ride is paired with an adjacent video screen. Says the line: “Robotron acts as a moving DJ booth, with the rhythm and bass visualized as colorful patterns and pulses of light, while the robotic arm is bouncing and twisting in tempo.” Whoa.

MSC Seascape to Have New Virtual Reality Offerings, as Well as Line Favorites

Formula 1 Simulator on MSC Divina

The line notes that the Robotron is not the only cutting-edge experience on MSC Seascape. The ship will also have two new virtual reality offerings  -- a VR 360 Flight Simulator and VR Motorcycles – as well as two that debuted on previous MSC ships, including the MSC Formula Racer and the Immersive XD Cinema.

“We are excited to give our guests more access to cutting-edge experiences, which is why MSC Cruises’ is committed to bringing our newest ships to the U.S. ,” said Ruben Rodriguez, President of MSC North America, in a press release.

“We’re the first cruise line to offer something like Robotron at sea, and we can’t wait for thrill-seekers to discover the ride of their life surrounded by the beauty of the Caribbean. Our new virtual reality motorcycles and flight simulator – plus fan favorites like the MSC Formula Racer and XD Cinema – will also feature truly immersive experiences, providing the most exhilarating line-up of rides we’ve ever offered.”

MSC Seascape Debuts in Rome and Will Be Christened in New York, Before Heading to Miami

MSC Seascape will make its debut sailing on a 17-day Grand Voyage delivery trip across the Atlantic, leaving from Rome on November 19 and stopping in Spain, Portugal and Bermuda before arriving in New York City on December 5. The ship will have its official naming ceremony in New York on December 7 and then sail to its homeport, Miami.

From there, MSC Seascape will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with most cruises making a stop at the line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

