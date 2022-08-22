  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Serenade of the Seas to Cruise From Sydney in 2020/21
Serenade of the Seas to Cruise From Sydney in 2020/21
New and Refurbished Ships Arriving for 2019/20 Australia Cruise Season
New and Refurbished Ships Arriving for 2019/20 Australia Cruise Season
Pacific Aria and Dawn to Leave P&O Cruises, Pacific Encounter to Join
Pacific Aria and Dawn to Leave P&O Cruises, Pacific Encounter to Join
P&O Cruises Announces 2021 Cruise Program Highlights With a New Ship for Brisbane
P&O Cruises Announces 2021 Cruise Program Highlights With a New Ship for Brisbane
Princess Cruises Moves Up Transfer of Two Ships To P&O Australia
Princess Cruises Moves Up Transfer of Two Ships To P&O Australia
Pacific Encounter Cruise Ship Officially Joins P&O Australia Fleet
Pacific Encounter Cruise Ship Officially Joins P&O Australia Fleet
Pacific Encounter Completes P&O Cruises Australia Transformation
Pacific Encounter Completes P&O Cruises Australia Transformation
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
Pacific Explorer Cruise Ship Will Return to Sydney on April 18 to Lead Restart of Cruising in Australia
Pacific Explorer Cruise Ship Will Return to Sydney on April 18 to Lead Restart of Cruising in Australia
Pacific Encounter Embarks on Maiden Voyage for P&O Cruises Australia
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

Pacific Encounter Embarks on Maiden Voyage for P&O Cruises Australia

Pacific Encounter Embarks on Maiden Voyage for P&O Cruises Australia
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

August 22, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3 a.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises Australia's Pacific Encounter became the latest ship to return to service in Australia when it sailed on Saturday, August 20 out of its homeport in Brisbane.

The voyage also marked Pacific Encounter's first sailing as member of P&O Australia's fleet. The Carnival Corporation brand acquired the 2,600-passenger vessel in 2020 when it was transferred from sister brand Princess Cruises. Originally built in 2002, the ship was formerly known as Star Princess and underwent a major refurbishment before its arrival in Australia.

Pacific Encounter's maiden voyage consists of the seven-day Barrier Reef Discovery round trip sailing, featuring stops in Cairns and Willis Island.

The ships inaugural season in Brisbane will also feature international itineraries starting in October, with cruises visiting New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and more.

Pacific Encounter is P&O Australia's second ship to resume service since the start of the pandemic, following Pacific Explorer's return in May when it sailed out of Sydney. The cruise line's third ship, Pacific Adventure, is scheduled to debut in October of this year, also sailing from Sydney. Similar to Pacific Encounter, Pacific Adventure formerly sailed for Princess Cruises as Golden Princess before being transferred to P&O Cruises Australia in 2020.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$383 - 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,300 to Spend & No Deposit Required
3
$926 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 40% off All Guests, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.