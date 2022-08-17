(Updated 4:31 p.m. EDT) -- Citing ongoing supply chain issues, Norwegian Cruise Line began informing passengers this week that their summer 2023 sailings aboard the forthcoming Norwegian Viva have been canceled.

The sister-ship to the hotly-anticipated Norwegian Prima, which makes its debut this month in Iceland, Norwegian Viva was originally scheduled to enter service in Europe in June 2023. Those initial voyages were canceled by Norwegian this past June, with the vessel anticipated to enter service on July 3, 2023.

However, in a letter sent to booked passengers, Norwegian stated it was being forced to cancel sailings from July 3 to and including the August 17, 2023, departure aboard Norwegian Viva due to supply chain issues.

"Given the global supply chain constraints impacting industries worldwide, including the maritime industry, we must cancel Norwegian Viva's sailings from July 3, 2023 through and including August 17, 2023," a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line posted to the Cruise Critic message boards reads.

Norwegian Viva's debut voyage will now be a nine-day cruise departing on August 26, 2023 from Civitavecchia, Italy.

Affected passengers are being offered replacement voyages on Norwegian Getaway instead, at a 20% discount, or a full refund. Affected passengers must register their choice with Norwegian by September 2, 2022.

"We have repositioned Norwegian Getaway to take over Norwegian Viva’s canceled European voyages during this time," a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told Cruise Critic over email. "Guests can rebook on Norwegian Getaway and receive a 20% discount of the voyage fare paid, or they can receive a full refund. Guests choosing either option will additionally receive a 10% discount valid for any future sailing bookable from Aug. 23, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. We appreciate the understanding of our guests and travel partners."

Cruise Critic readers registered their disappointment online.

"We were to be on the Viva on 3rd July 2023," writes clgaryguy. "This is the second time we are bumped off....first the Prima and now the Viva. We aren't having any luck getting on this class of ship."