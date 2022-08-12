(5:42 p.m. EDT) -- Late Friday, Carnival Cruise Line announced it would remove vaccination requirements for passengers sailing on its cruises, with the exception of sailings scheduled to call on ports in Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia.

The line becomes the latest to adjust its policies and protocols around COVID-19, following on the heels of major announcements from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Princess and Royal Caribbean, along with minor tweaks to policies from lines including Cunard, and UK-based P&O Cruises.

Beginning with departures taking place on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 or later, Carnival will eliminate the need for fully-vaccinated passengers to have a negative, pre-departure COVID-19 test, and will allow unvaccinated passengers to set sail, with the latter providing a negative test result at embarkation.

Fully vaccinated guests must still provide proof of vaccination in order to be eligible to embark without a pre-cruise COVID-19 test. Carnival states guests under the age of five years are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements from the United States, and under the age of 12 from sailings that depart from Australia.

The above changes apply to all voyages under 16 nights in duration -- most of Carnival Cruise Line's sailings fall into this category. Sailings over 16 nights, plus sailings to Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia, still require passengers to be fully vaccinated and tested against COVID-19.

“Our ships have been sailing very full all summer, but there is still room for more of our loyal guests, and these guidelines will make it a simpler process, and make cruising accessible for those who were not able to meet the protocols we were required to follow for much of the past 14 months,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.