Carnival Cuts Steel for Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Reveals New Hull Design
Royal Caribbean Orders Third Icon-Class Ship
Carnival Unveils New Details of Ultimate Playground and BOLT Roller Coaster on Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Construction Delay Forces Carnival to Cancel First 8 Mardi Gras Cruises
Carnival Floats Out New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Shipyards Gradually Return to Work Building Cruise Ships
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras Sets Out on Sea Trials
Construction Begins on Royal Caribbean's First Icon Class Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On New Utopia Of The Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Showcases New Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship with 'Making an Icon' Video Series
Icon of the Seas construction (Photo/Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean Showcases New Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship with 'Making an Icon' Video Series

Icon of the Seas construction (Photo/Royal Caribbean)

August 10, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- If you've ever wondered what making an icon looks like, Royal Caribbean offers an answer.

In anticipation of the launch of their newest class of ship, Icon of the Seas, the cruise line is sharing a first glimpse of the hotly-anticipated newbuild by launching an online 'making of' video series.

The monthly series 'Making an Icon' showcases the ideation and building process behind Icon of the Seas as told by the people behind its construction: industrial engineers, interior designers, architects, artists, innovators and members of the cruise line's entertainment, food and beverage teams.

In each episode, experts from Miami, New York City, Toronto and Turku, Finland -- where the ship is being constructed -- will take viewers behind the scenes to see all that goes into envisioning, designing, and constructing the new 200,000-gross-ton vessel.

"Icon is decades in the making. It's the sum total of everything that Royal Caribbean has learned," says Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley in the trailer of the video series.

Icon of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean International's first Icon-class ship when it joins the fleet in 2023. Few details have been released so far, save for the vessel's physical statistics.

Under construction at Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard, Icon of the Seas will be the first Royal Caribbean ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to reduce emissions. The ship will incorporate other environmentally-friendly technologies, including the ability to use shore power when in port.

