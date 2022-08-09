  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Diamond Princess to End Japan, Asia Cruises in Fall 2021 in Favor of South America, Antarctica
Diamond Princess to End Japan, Asia Cruises in Fall 2021 in Favor of South America, Antarctica
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Princess Cancels Additional Cruises on Crown, Island Princess; Delays Restarts into Spring
Princess Cancels Additional Cruises on Crown, Island Princess; Delays Restarts into Spring
Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes, New Cruises from Galveston and San Diego
Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes, New Cruises from Galveston and San Diego
Princess Cruises Cancels Entire Sapphire Princess Summer Season from Los Angeles
Princess Cruises Cancels Entire Sapphire Princess Summer Season from Los Angeles
Princess to Offer Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023 with New Summer Cruises
Princess to Offer Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023 with New Summer Cruises
Staffing Issues Force Cancellation of Diamond Princess Sailings
Diamond Princess TA Listings Page Image

Staffing Issues Force Cancellation of Diamond Princess Sailings

Staffing Issues Force Cancellation of Diamond Princess Sailings
Diamond Princess TA Listings Page Image

August 09, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
.

(2 p.m. EDT) -- Fans of Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess will have to wait a little longer for their ship to come in. Citing labor challenges, Princess Cruises has canceled 11 voyages on board the 2,670-passenger vessel, which was scheduled to sail on its first voyage in more than two years next month.

The canceled itineraries aboard Diamond Princess, originally scheduled from September 2 to November 13, 2022, were to depart from the port of San Diego and included five-, seven- and 14-day journeys to the Mexican Riviera, the California Coast and Hawaii.

The announcement was communicated on a letter to passengers signed by Princess Cruises' president John Padgett and shared on Cruise Critic's community boards.

"Over the past year, we have operated hundreds of cruises thanks to the tens of thousands of our Princess team members that have rejoined our fleet to deliver exceptional Princess vacations," said Padgett.

"However, like others in the global travel industry we have experienced some labor challenges. With rising occupancy levels on the ships that have already returned to service and our commitment to guarantee the Princess experience is exceptional, Princess has made the difficult decision to cancel a limited number of voyages. This will provide us with the additional time needed to overcome our labor challenges."

The letter goes on to explain that booked passengers will have the choice to sail on an equivalent cruises departing from Los Angeles on board Discovery Princess or Crown Princess. This option comes with a $100 per person onboard credit and fare protection in case the new cruise fare is higher.

Passengers can also opt to receive a future cruise credit (FCC) that is valid on any voyage booked by and sailed by December 31, 2023. The FCC option also includes a $100 onboard credit. Alternatively, passengers can request a full refund for their canceled voyages.

Cruise Critic Members React to Diamond Princess Cancellations

CC Diamond Princess 0913 PN Pool Deck 16789 TB

Princess passengers took to Cruise Critic's community boards to express their disappointment upon learning that the Diamond Princess voyages have been canceled.

"I was concerned that things didn't seem to be falling into place, but I didn't think a cancellation was in the picture," wrote user MustBCruzn.

Other readers expressed frustration at the fact that the replacement cruises available during the cancellation timeframe will sail out of Los Angeles, and not San Diego. "I was so looking forward to being able to jump in an Uber and go cruising out of my own port," said user polmcs.

Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess are the last two ships on Princess' fleet yet to return to service. Sapphire Princess is scheduled to sail on its first return voyage on September 24, 2022 on a 10-day roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Diamond Princess is now scheduled to return to service on November 13. 2022, operating a seven-night Mexican Riviera itinerary out of San Diego

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 40% off All Guests, Free Drinks & More
3
$429 - 7-Nt. Alaska w/No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Drinks, Wi-Fi & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.