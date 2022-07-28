  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Cruise Lines Introduces New San Francisco Bay River Cruise
American Jazz (Photo: American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines Introduces New San Francisco Bay River Cruise
July 28, 2022

Aaron Saunders
Senior News and Features Editor
(12:22 p.m. EDT) -- American Cruise Lines has announced a brand-new itinerary for the line, debuting a California-based river cruise that will operate roundtrip from San Francisco in 2023.

The eight-day San Francisco Bay cruise sails from San Francisco to the heart of California's wine country along the Napa River. Along the way, passengers will be invited to explore Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, along with scenic cruising of San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River and the San Joaquin River.

"American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country," said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. "Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way.

"Many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country."

The new itinerary will debut on February 17, 2023, aboard the 190-passenger American Jazz, with four departures running until March 10. Passengers will be treated to daily sunrise yoga sessions and wine country experiences, including wine tasting seminars onboard that focus on regional varietals.

American Cruise Lines has also arranged for passengers to visit Fisherman's Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz, along with a NASCAR-style experience in Stockton at the 99 Speedway, along with visits to the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.

The new itinerary is the first California-based river cruise in the history of American Cruise Lines, and points to the explosive growth of "close-to-home", U.S.-based ocean and river cruises since the emergence of the global health pandemic and its associated effects on the travel industry.

American Cruise Lines offers only U.S. departures, with sailings on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, the Mississippi, and in regional destinations like Alaska, Puget Sound, and the eastern seaboard of the U.S.

Bookings are now open for American Cruise Line's new San Francisco Bay itineraries.

