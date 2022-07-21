(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- Silversea Cruises' new world cruise for 2025 is out -- and it's a big one. Dubbed "Controtempo," the 136-day voyage will depart January 13, 2025, from Tokyo, visiting 59 destinations across 30 countries.

The journey is scheduled to take place onboard Silver Dawn, Silversea's newest vessel, marking the first time a Muse-class ship hosts a world cruise.

The title Controtempo, a musical term that translates into "off-tempo," was selected because the 2025 world cruise itinerary features off-the-beaten path destinations visited in unconventional seasons, including 19 maiden ports for Silversea. The departure from Tokyo will mark the first time a Silversea world cruise kicks off from the Japanese capital.

Divided into 10 segments, the voyage will also feature seven exclusive events -- including a dining experience in Vietnam's My Son Sanctuary, a Bollywood musical in Mumbai, a private tour of Egypt's Abdeen Presidential Palace, and a gala and evening dinner at Versailles.

"Feeding the incredibly high demand for extended voyages, our destination experts have designed our new Controtempo World Cruise 2025 to sail offbeat, enabling the world’s most experienced travelers to rediscover the world in a whole new light," Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli said.

"For the first time, we will host our World Cruise aboard our beautiful Silver Dawn -- a slightly larger ship with a capacity of 596 -- which pays testament to the high demand we are seeing for extended voyages."

Martinoli also highlighted Silver Dawn's onboard amenities -- the culinary program S.A.L.T. and the wellness program Otium -- as additional reasons to host the world cruise on this vessel.

Built around the theme of "The Essential Tastes of the World," culinary immersion will be part of the entire voyage. Featured experiences will include the science of Umami in Japan and the art of fermentation in Scandinavia. "This is the invitation to gain a different perspective on the world, in true Silversea style," Martinoli said.