  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
Silversea Reveals Details of New Cruise Ships Silver Origin and Silver Moon
Silversea Reveals Details of New Cruise Ships Silver Origin and Silver Moon
Silversea Releases Itineraries for New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn
Silversea Releases Itineraries for New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn
Live From Oceania Insignia: Why A Western Caribbean Cruise Can Be A Perfect Spa Vacation
Live From Oceania Insignia: Why A Western Caribbean Cruise Can Be A Perfect Spa Vacation
Luxury Galapagos Cruise Ship Silver Origin Debuts; Logistical Challenges Still Loom
Luxury Galapagos Cruise Ship Silver Origin Debuts; Logistical Challenges Still Loom
Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Moon Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Moon Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Takes Delivery of New Luxury Cruise Ship, Silver Dawn
Silversea Takes Delivery of New Luxury Cruise Ship, Silver Dawn
Gentlemen Dance Hosts Will Return to Ships, Silversea Boss Says! Plus More Luxury Cruise News: Live From Silver Dawn
Gentlemen Dance Hosts Will Return to Ships, Silversea Boss Says! Plus More Luxury Cruise News: Live From Silver Dawn
New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship Christened in Lisbon, Portugal
New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship Christened in Lisbon, Portugal
Silversea Unveils 136-Day World Cruise for 2025 on New Ship Silver Dawn
Silver Dawn

Silversea Unveils 136-Day World Cruise for 2025 on New Ship Silver Dawn

Silversea Unveils 136-Day World Cruise for 2025 on New Ship Silver Dawn
Silver Dawn

July 21, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- Silversea Cruises' new world cruise for 2025 is out -- and it's a big one. Dubbed "Controtempo," the 136-day voyage will depart January 13, 2025, from Tokyo, visiting 59 destinations across 30 countries.

The journey is scheduled to take place onboard Silver Dawn, Silversea's newest vessel, marking the first time a Muse-class ship hosts a world cruise.

The title Controtempo, a musical term that translates into "off-tempo," was selected because the 2025 world cruise itinerary features off-the-beaten path destinations visited in unconventional seasons, including 19 maiden ports for Silversea. The departure from Tokyo will mark the first time a Silversea world cruise kicks off from the Japanese capital.

Divided into 10 segments, the voyage will also feature seven exclusive events -- including a dining experience in Vietnam's My Son Sanctuary, a Bollywood musical in Mumbai, a private tour of Egypt's Abdeen Presidential Palace, and a gala and evening dinner at Versailles.

"Feeding the incredibly high demand for extended voyages, our destination experts have designed our new Controtempo World Cruise 2025 to sail offbeat, enabling the world’s most experienced travelers to rediscover the world in a whole new light," Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli said.

"For the first time, we will host our World Cruise aboard our beautiful Silver Dawn -- a slightly larger ship with a capacity of 596 -- which pays testament to the high demand we are seeing for extended voyages."

Otium spa on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Martinoli also highlighted Silver Dawn's onboard amenities -- the culinary program S.A.L.T. and the wellness program Otium -- as additional reasons to host the world cruise on this vessel.

Built around the theme of "The Essential Tastes of the World," culinary immersion will be part of the entire voyage. Featured experiences will include the science of Umami in Japan and the art of fermentation in Scandinavia. "This is the invitation to gain a different perspective on the world, in true Silversea style," Martinoli said.

With the World Cruise announcement, Silversea opened presale for its Venetian Society Members, while sales for the general public are scheduled to open August 2, 2022.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$748 - 7Nt Carib Balcony: Exclusive no deposit, up to $1700 OBC, 40% off, free 3rd & 4th, drinks, more
3
$784 - 7Nt NE/Canada Balcony: up to $1700 OBC, free tips, 40% off, free air for 2nd, drinks, more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.